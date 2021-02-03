Jacobs calls for COVID nursing home investigation in New York

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) joined the entire New York Republican Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to Acting Attorney General Wilkinson requesting the Department of Justice immediately issue subpoenas for Governor Cuomo, the Secretary to the Governor, the New York State Commissioner of Health, and their staff on all documentation and communications related to their nursing home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to a thorough update on the Civil Rights Division's inquiry into New York State's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes.

"Attorney General James’ report proved what we have suspected for months," Congressman Jacobs said. "The actions of Governor Cuomo, Commissioner Zucker, and administration officials have obscured the toll of the Governor's mandate forcing COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes with other high-risk elderly individuals.

"He had a duty to ‘follow the science’ and protect the most vulnerable in our population. Instead, his order can only be categorized as a failure in leadership and a betrayal of public trust. Rather than take responsibility for his actions, and work transparently to correct such a disastrous mistake, Governor Cuomo and his administration have tried to shift blame and obstruct elected officials pursuing the truth. A full and thorough federal investigation into this cover-up must be conducted, and those responsible must be held accountable.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) said "Today, my colleagues and I continue the fight towards justice for the people of New York. We will work to ensure that Acting Attorney General Wilkinson and President Biden support this pursuit for the truth about Governor Cuomo and his administration, considering the scathing evidence presented in Attorney General James' recent report. Tens of thousands of innocent people in our great state died, and unlike the Governor, we care.”

Congressman Lee Zeldin (NY-1) said "The families and loved ones who lost parents and grandparents and so many other New Yorkers care deeply about the Governor's attempts to cover up the true consequences of his fatally flawed nursing home policy. In light of the Governor's own Attorney General's report, it's clear that what happened here is criminal. These families and New Yorkers demand further answers and accountability, and we won't rest until they get it."

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) said “For months, my colleagues and I have pushed for an independent investigation into Governor Cuomo’s mishandling of nursing homes that led to thousands of deaths during this pandemic. Even after there were alternative facilities to treat COVID-positive patients, the governor mandated nursing homes take COVID-positive patients even if they couldn’t care for them.

"Now, we learn that his department of health covered up the true number of lives lost and underreported it by thousands. In October, the Department of Justice announced that it was administering an inquiry into this matter, and I sincerely hope their investigation continues independently without any interference from the Biden Administration.”

Congressman Andrew Garbarino (NY-2) said “I am grateful that the Department of Justice launched an investigation into Governor Cuomo’s reckless handling of the COVID-19 nursing home outbreak. The great people of New York’s 2ndCongressional District sent me to Washington to fight for them, and I am proud to join my colleagues in demanding justice for every Long Islander who lost a loved one due to these failed policies."

Congressman Tom Reed (NY-23) said “Thousands of New York families who lost a parent or grandparent due to New York’s disastrous nursing home policies deserve nothing less than full transparency and accountability. If the Biden administration and their Department of Justice are truly committed to following the spirit of independence and impartiality, they should join with us as we work to further uncover the depths of Governor Cuomo and New York State’s incompetence. It is the only remedy to ensuring such horrific public health mistakes never happens again.”