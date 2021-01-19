Jacobs calls on House colleague to apologize for remarks about National Guard

Press release:

Representatives Chris Jacobs (NY-27), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Andrew Garbarino (NY-02), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Tom Reed (NY-23), Lee Zeldin (NY-1), and John Katko (NY-24) are calling upon Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) to apologize for his comments denigrating members of the National Guard.

“Representative Cohen’s reckless comments attacking members of the National Guard are disrespectful and divisive. These men and women proudly serve our nation and have been working non-stop for the past week to ensure our safety and that of the incoming administration tomorrow.

“New York proudly has over 1,400 members of our National Guard members mobilized to protect our nation’s capital right now. On behalf of them, and the over 20,000 troops stationed here from across the United States, we demand Rep. Cohen apologize immediately for his reckless and blatantly disrespectful remarks.