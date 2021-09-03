Jacobs calls on president to be transparent with Afghan call

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) joined House Republican colleagues in calling for the President to provide transparency into his July 23rd call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“The President’s handling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan was devastating. His actions put Americans and our allies directly in harm’s way, weakened our global reputation, and resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and the abandonment of hundreds of Americans still stuck in Afghanistan,” Jacobs said. “The American people deserve to know what led to this catastrophe and whether or not the President pushed President Ghani to downplay the threat the Taliban posed. The White House must release the full transcript of this call at once.”

The letter to President Biden was led by Congresswoman Tenney (NY-22) and has 27 signatories. It calls for the President to release the full, unredacted transcript of his July 23rd call with former Afghan President Ghani so Congress can determine to what degree the President may have misled the American people.

