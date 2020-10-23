Jacobs commends USDA for extending food relief program

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after the United States Department of Agriculture announced it has authorized $500 million to support a fourth round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

“I commend the USDA and the Administration for continuing to make American families and farmers a top priority,” Jacobs said. “The Farmers to Families Food Box program has been a highly successful program that has provided healthy nutritious food to millions of American families. I have seen how it supports farmers and agri-businesses right here in NY-27 and will continue to advocate for programs that support local agriculture.”

This is the fourth round of purchases for the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program that will award contracts for deliveries between November 1st and December 31st, 2020. The program was launched on May 15th, 2020 in response to COVID-19 and to date has delivered over 110 million boxes to American families.