January 6, 2021 - 4:46pm
Jacobs condemns violence in nation's capitol
posted by Press Release in Chris Jacobs, NY-27, news.
Press release:
“I condemn the violence and destruction that is taking place in our nation’s capital in the strongest possible terms. While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy.
"I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.”