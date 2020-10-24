Jacobs cosponsors bill to protect access to health care for people with preexisting conditions

Press release:

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) has cosponsored the Preexisting Conditions Protection Act of 2019 (H.R. 692).

“Protecting coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions is a bipartisan priority that is critical to the well-being of the most vulnerable in our community,”Jacobs said. “As the son of a physician, access to quality and affordable healthcare is something I care deeply about.

"I am proudly working with my colleagues to lower the cost of prescription drugs, increase transparency, and decrease the cost of healthcare in the United States.”

H.R. 692 – The Preexisting Conditions Protection Act of 2019 – would preserve access to health care for people with preexisting conditions if the Affordable Care Act is significantly changed or repealed.