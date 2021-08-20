Jacobs critical of Biden border-COVID policy

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after the Biden administration announced yet another extension of the U.S. – Canadian border restrictions until at least September 21st, 2021.

“Extending the closure of the U.S. – Canada border again without answers demonstrates the sheer inability of this administration to adequately plan or provide transparent answers to the American people. Our shared border should have been open months ago. This administration’s failure to do so has forced our small businesses to suffer economically from another missed tourism season, and more heartbreaking, they have prolonged the suffering of thousands of families.

“Enough is enough. The President needs to stop passing the buck and reopen the U.S. – Canada border immediately.

The Department of Homeland Security extended the current restrictions on land travel from Canada to the United States until September 21st, 2021. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. On August 9th, 2021 Canada began allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country.

Jacobs introduced the Northern Border Reopening Transparency Act in June to force the Biden administration to provide answers to Congress and the American people on its efforts to reopen the U.S. – Canada border.

