Jacobs critical of Biden in wake of Kabul attack that took 12 American lives

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement in response to the deadly bombings outside of Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul today.

“The attacks that occurred today outside of the airport in Kabul are horrific and tragically took the lives of 12 American service members. My heart is with each of their families, and I ask every American to join me in praying for them and every American service member still in harm’s way.

“This heartbreaking situation is the direct result of the President’s reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan. This administration must immediately present a coherent plan to secure the area around the airport, safely return every American from Afghanistan and extend the deadline past 8/31 until this is completed, and bring the terrorists who committed these atrocities to justice.

