Jacobs criticizes police reform package

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after voting against the Democrat’s policing reform package.

"This legislation will not protect our communities – it will undermine police officers who are forced to make life or death decisions in service of the public. The bill will make it easier to sue officers for reasonable mistakes and creates a public registry of complaints against them before those allegations can be properly investigated.

"In addition, this legislation further strains our police with unfunded mandates and by limiting their access to lifesaving surplus equipment, such as bulletproof vests. It further hinders officers' ability to effectively respond to dangerous situations by limiting the tools and resources at their disposal.

"There are challenges in local law enforcement that we need to address. We need to ensure those entrusted to protect our communities are highly trained and act responsibly, and we must hold those accountable who commit crimes and break public trust.

"However, it is critically important that we support the brave men and women of our law enforcement and ensure they have every resource needed to continue to protect our communities – this legislation focuses more on partisan politics than effective policy."