November 4, 2020 - 12:12am

Jacobs declares victory in NY-27

posted by Press Release in Chris Jacobs, NY-27, news.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs has declared victory in NY-27 please find his statement below: 

“As we did in the Special Election, we have amassed an insurmountable lead in the election tonight, and we are confident victory can be declared. I want to express my gratitude to voters of NY27 for putting their trust in me - it has been the honor of my life to represent the people of Western New York these past few months. I am deeply eager to filling a full-term fighting for this region to rebuild our economy, create good-paying job opportunities, support our farmers, and improve our infrastructure," Congressman Chris Jacobs

