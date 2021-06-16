Jacobs delivers floor speech in support of his jobs bill

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) delivered a floor speech this afternoon in support of his legislation, the Help Wanted Act, and to raise concerns about the problems being caused by labor shortages nationwide.

Remarks as prepared for delivery:

I rise today in support of my legislation the Help Wanted Act, which would reinstate work search requirements for unemployment benefits and end disincentives for work.

We have now gotten two job reports that fell far short of projections.

Meanwhile, it was reported there was a record 9.3 million job openings.

In my home of Western New York, there are reports that restaurants are turning customers away, when they need them most, because they are short-staffed.

In February, the Congressional Budget Office published a report stating our economy would return to pre-pandemic strength without additional government spending.

Yet, the President and Democrats forced through a highly partisan and unrelated $2 trillion package.

The result is it has now become more lucrative to stay home than seek employment -- to the detriment of our economic recovery.

Vaccines are rolling out, the CDC has updated their guidance, and positivity rates are dropping.

It’s time to get back to work.

Jacobs introduced the Help Wanted Act in May to address growing labor shortages in the United States in part from the enhanced unemployment benefits included in the last COVID-19 relief package.

Recently, the National Federation of Independent Business reported that 48 percent of small businesses surveyed were unable to fill open positions. Jacobs’ legislation currently has cosponsors from nine other states facing similar problems.