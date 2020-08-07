Jacobs’ district offices open and prepared to help constituents

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is providing an update regarding constituent services and his district offices. Both district offices, in Clarence and Geneseo, are open and staffed with caseworkers to assist constituents with federal agencies.

The addresses and contact information are as follows:

Clarence Office

8203 Main St., Suite 2

Williamsville, NY 14221

716.634.2324

Geneseo Office

128 Main St.

Geneseo, NY 14454

585.519.4002

“For months, Western New Yorkers have been without representation and have been left without resources to help them with important issues. I am proud to be restoring that representation to our area, and I am proud to say that we are working to handle constituent services full time. This is a challenging time for thousands of members of our community, as we work to rebuild our economy and reopen our country, I am committed to helping constituents with any problems that I can, and I encourage them to reach out to any of my offices,” – Congressman Chris Jacobs