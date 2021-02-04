Jacobs explains vote against giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene committee assignments

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after voting to remove Rep. Greene (R-GA-14) from her committee assignments.

“I am very troubled by a number of Rep. Greene’s statements and assertions. As someone who has spent over 25 years fighting for children and increased educational opportunity, I was particularly shocked by the video of Rep. Greene harassing a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. I believe her actions, whether out of extreme callousness or ignorance, disqualify her from serving on the House committee overseeing education policy.

“Some will say this action is unfair as other members have made outrageous and offensive statements and have not faced similar consequences. That is very true. It is my hope that starting today, we will hold all members to the same high standard of civility and decency. I believe it will dramatically improve the impact this Congress will have on the betterment of this nation.