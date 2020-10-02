Jacobs explains vote against HEROES Act

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after voting against H.R. 925 – HEROES 2.0.

“I have repeatedly said I want a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package. This will only happen, however, if there is a compromise between the House, Senate, and the administration. Tonight’s legislation was not a serious effort to bring more relief to struggling families, small businesses, and farmers – it was yet another attempt to use the COVID-19 crisis for political leverage. I urge the Speaker to immediately resume negotiations with Leader McConnell and the Trump Administration so we can vote on a relief package that will actually become law,” Jacobs said.