Jacobs explains vote against reconciliation bill

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after voting against the reconciliation package falsely named the “Inflation Reduction Act” that was forced through the Senate and House without bipartisan consensus.

“Despite record inflation and an economic recession, Democrats have once again used the partisan reconciliation process to force through a wildly irresponsible bill filled with billions in new taxes and spending. The bill will ratchet up taxes on companies that will drive our economic comeback and hire 87,000 IRS agents to audit Americans of all income levels.

“This legislation is not an inflation reduction bill. It will not ease your pain at the pump or when buying groceries, and it will not improve our economy or pull us out of Biden’s recession. This bill is a massive expansion of the federal government and its administrative power over our economy and your wallet. It is irresponsible and the last thing Americans need as we endure a recession caused by Democrats’ reckless spending.”