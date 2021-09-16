Jacobs honored for support of Adult Education

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) has been awarded the Adult Education Champion Award presented by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education. Congressman Jacobs was presented the award by Lisa Lee – Executive Director of CORE Learning Centers and State Advocacy Fellow for the Coalition on Adult Basic Education.

“Congressman Jacobs answered our call and advocated tirelessly on our behalf to get funding released – preventing further shut-downs and staff lay-offs – giving our students with continued educational opportunities and access to needed services,” Lee said. “As a State Advocacy Fellow and member of the Coalition on Adult Education and member of the New York Association of Adult Continuing and Community Education, I am proud to honor Congressman Chris Jacobs' efforts as a Champion for Adult Education in NYS and across the country.”

“Congressman Jacobs has been a long-time supporter of adult literacy efforts in Western New York and across NYS. He has championed our mission and recognizes the importance of all people being able to read, write and speak English in order to be most successful in life,” Tara Schafer – Executive Director Literacy Buffalo Niagara said. “We would like to congratulate Congressman Jacobs and thank him for advocating on behalf of Literacy Buffalo Niagara and the 147,000 people that struggle with literacy in our region.”

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this award from the Coalition on Adult Basic Education. I have spent my professional career tirelessly advocating for quality education for our Western New York students, and I will continue that advocacy for years to come,” Jacobs said. “I want to commend CORE and Literacy Buffalo Niagara for the incredible work they are doing to help adult learners realize new opportunities and reach their full potential. It is important work, and I will continue to be a strong federal partner with them to ensure our students get the resources they need.”

The Adult Education Champion Award is awarded to legislative leaders for their work advocating for the needs of adult learners. They are awarded as part of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.