Jacobs hosting virtual informational night for students interested in service academies

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is hosting a virtual informational night for NY-27 students who are interested in attending a service academy.

“Each year, I have the distinct honor of nominating exceptional NY-27 students to attend four of our nation’s service academies,” Jacobs said. “These students go on to become leaders in our nation’s military and eventually their communities following their service. This night is the first step for families making a decision about which service academy is the best fit and gives students and parents a chance to ask questions directly to representatives of the academies.”

Jacobs’ virtual service academy informational night will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, at 6:00 PM EST. Students and parents can register for the event and learn more about the nomination process at https://jacobs.house.gov/military-academy-nominations.

Congressman Jacobs can nominate students to four out of the five service academies: U.S. Military Academy (USMA) – West Point NY, the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) – Annapolis MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) – Colorado Springs CO, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) – Kings Point NY. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) – New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination.

All applications must be received by Congressman Jacobs’ Clarence District Office by 5:00 PM EST on Friday, November 5th, 2021.