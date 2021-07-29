Jacobs informs constituents about current passport process

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is sharing important passport information for individuals seeking to schedule emergency appointments.

“With many Americans eager to travel again and applying to renew their passports, the State Department is experiencing large delays in processing and approving applications,” Jacobs said.“Firstly, if you are planning on traveling in the next eight months you should take care of the appropriate paperwork now.”

New updates have been made to the way individuals can schedule emergency appointments. Now, the only way individuals can make these appointments is by calling the National Passport Information Center (NPIC) at 1-877-487-2778 (TDD/TTY) 1-888-874-7793 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday.

Appointments cannot be transferred, and applicants may only schedule one if they are traveling within two weeks, or within four weeks if a foreign visa is needed. Appointments will only be scheduled within three business days of travel, or 10 days if a visa is required – proof of travel within the time will be required when arriving at the appointment.

“If you are experiencing passport delays, this can be a valuable resource to ensure your passport is squared away before you travel,” Jacobs said. “In addition, my office is available to help with any additional questions concerning passports or other federal agencies.”

In addition, in response to these reported delays, Rep. Jacobs has also asked the State Department to take additional steps to address the processing backlog. You can view the text of that letter here. For additional questions concerning passports or federal agencies, Jacobs’ Geneseo District Office can be reached at 585-519-4002.