Jacobs Introduces Resolution Calling for Admin to Evacuate Americans, Allies from Afghanistan

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) introduced a resolution expressing the need to safely evacuate American citizens and allies from Afghanistan.

“The President has failed the American people and left our citizens and our allies trapped behind enemy lines without any plan to rescue them and ensure they are safely evacuated,” Jacobs said.“This administration failed to plan, has failed to execute a cohesive strategy, and has weakened our nation's image on the global stage. The President has done immeasurable damage to our nation and national security, but before we can even begin to repair that we must safely evacuate every American and ally we have in Afghanistan.”

Jacobs’ resolution expresses the need for every American citizen and ally to be safely evacuated from Afghanistan and calls upon the President to provide a clear plan to ensure this happens. In addition, the resolution highlights the dire conditions on the ground in Afghanistan with reports of beatings, executions, and growing security concerns.

“The President, our Commander-in-Chief, has a sworn and solemn duty to protect American citizens both at home and abroad, so far he has failed to meet that obligation,” Jacobs said. “The United States does not leave Americans behind, and we do not abandon our allies. It is far past time for the President to stop shifting blame and dodging the hard questions. He must present and execute a clear plan to rescue and evacuate every American and Afghan ally in harm’s way.”

