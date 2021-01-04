Jacobs issues statement on being sworn in to new congressional term

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after being sworn into the 117th Congress today.

“Serving Western New York has been the honor of a lifetime," Jacobs said. "I am looking forward to a productive new term and working to tackle pressing regional and national priorities. My focus will be on rebuilding Western New York’s economy, supporting small businesses and farmers, and investing in new infrastructure -- including rural broadband.

"I also know there is much work left to be done as we defeat COVID-19, especially securing vital aid for our local governments. I want to thank Western New York and the great people of NY-27 for putting their trust in me. I pledge to put you and the United States Constitution first, and continue to uphold my commitment to serve with honor and integrity.”