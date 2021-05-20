Jacobs issues statement on continued restrictions on crossing Canadian border

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement in response to the Canadian announcement the US – Canadian Border would remain closed until June 21st, 2021.

“This indefinite closure of the US – Canada border is unacceptable. To continue to do this for over a year without a plan for heartbroken families and anxious homeowners represents a failure of leadership. Vaccines are rolling out; the United States especially has done the work to tame the pandemic and reopen our nation. There is no excuse to willfully continue this uncertainty that has plagued citizens living on both sides of the border. We know how to reopen safely and have proven we are able to do so – the President, the Prime Minister, and respective federal officials need to develop and implement a metric-based, binational plan to reopen the US – Canada Border as soon as possible.”