Jacobs joins call for investigation into Cuomo administration

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) joined Reps. Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), Andrew Garbarino (R, NY-2), Nicole Malliotakis (R, NY-11), Elise Stefanik (R, NY-21), Claudia Tenney (R, NY-22), Tom Reed (R, NY-23), John Katko (R, NY-24) in calling on Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson to open a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his administration following bombshell reports that a top aide to Governor Cuomo just admitted that their office, in an effort to block a DOJ investigation, hid from federal authorities information on nursing home deaths caused by the Governor’s nursing home mandate.

“The Governor and his staff made a calculated and potentially criminal decision to withhold information of his reckless order forcing COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes. Grieving New York families and elected officials have tried for months to get answers, only to be brushed aside by the Governor while he shamelessly accepted book deals and awards for his handling of the pandemic. This is now not only an investigation into the true toll of his disastrous directive but a criminal investigation into obstruction of justice. This new reporting details willful corruption of the highest degree and represents one of the greatest betrayals of public trust we have seen during this pandemic – the Department of Justice must launch a federal investigation immediately, and Governor Cuomo and his staff must face justice,” Congressman Chris Jacobs (R, NY-27) said.

“The Department of Justice needs to immediately open an Obstruction of Justice investigation into Governor Cuomo and his administration. It's now being reported there has been a direct admission of their nursing home coverup with the intent of blocking a DOJ investigation. The families of thousands of dead New York seniors deserve accountability and justice for the true consequences of Governor Cuomo’s fatally flawed nursing home policy and the continued attempts to cover it up. It’s clear what's happening here is criminal,” Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) said.

“It is clearer now more than ever that the Department of Justice needs to conduct a full investigation into the Cuomo Administration’s handling of nursing homes and COVID-19. Gov. Cuomo not only recklessly put New York seniors in harms’ way, he and his Administration admittedly hid the facts from the Department of Justice. This, along with the refusal to respect the several Freedom of Information Law requests, turned a misjudgment in policy into what very well may be one of the largest criminal cover-ups in New York’s history. On behalf of every New Yorker who lost a family member or loved one in one of these nursing home facilities, I am demanding answers and justice,” Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R, NY-2) said.

"This admission of a coverup proves what we’ve known all along; Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) made a calculated political decision to avoid answering questions and being the subject of legal investigations. The Governor should immediately resign, and the Department of Justice should hold Governor Cuomo and his administration accountable so justice can be served for the thousands of families who lost loved ones,” Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R, NY-11) said.

"After yesterday’s bombshell report, there is absolutely no question that an immediate independent investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice is warranted. If there is no Department of Justice investigation into the Secretary to Governor Cuomo's public admission of federal crimes, a stain will remain on the entirety of the Biden Administration. I also call for a full transcript to be released of President Biden's meeting with Governor Cuomo at the White House, so the American people can be assured that President Biden is not complicit in this apparent criminal coverup and admitted obstruction of justice,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY-21) said.

“The latest revelation that Governor Cuomo’s administration deliberately concealed data related to nursing home deaths is unconscionable. I have been raising the alarm around this issue for more than a year and am proud to now stand with my New York colleagues in Congress to call for an immediate federal investigation into this matter. New York families need the truth and they deserve justice,” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R, NY-22) said.

“The mountain of evidence, lies, and criminal conduct cannot be ignored any longer. The Biden Department of Justice must conduct an independent and thorough investigation into Governor Cuomo, Secretary DeRosa, and New York State. Regardless of our party affiliation, we should all be able to agree such an investigation is an essential step if we are going to achieve justice for the thousands of grieving New York families,” Congressman Tom Reed (R, NY-23) said.

“The revelations being reported regarding New York State’s handling of nursing home deaths represent a massive breach in public trust. Hundreds of families across New York State lost loved ones as a direct result of the State’s disastrous nursing home policy. Reporting now shows the Cuomo Administration deliberately withheld this critical information from federal authorities. The individuals responsible for perpetuating this coverup must be held accountable,” Congressman John Katko (R, NY-24) said.

This report came after it was revealed over 9,000 coronavirus patients were sent into New York nursing homes. In addition, New York Attorney General James released a report two weeks revealing the state had underreported nursing home deaths.