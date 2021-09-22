Jacobs knocks speaker over budget issues

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement following tonight's combined vote on a continuing resolution and legislation to raise the debt limit.

“Once again, Democrats are playing games with our nation’s economic recovery. Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans to act on a bipartisan basis to raise the debt limit so she can force through $3.5 trillion in unnecessary partisan spending.

“Equally troubling, Pelosi caved to radical progressives in her party and stripped $1 billion in critical funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. This spring we saw the Iron Dome’s effectiveness against terror attacks – we need to keep it operational and stand by Israel’s right to self-defense.

“Speaker Pelosi is taking us down an incredibly divisive path that will only result in further spending problems and erosion of our credibility with our allies. Our nation would be better served if the Speaker shifted her focus from partisan power to fiscal responsibility. This is no way to govern, and Americans and our allies are growing tired of these partisan games with their well-being.

