Jacobs' office working to help those trying to flee Afghanistan

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is putting out the following statement and information regarding assistance to individuals trapped in Afghanistan.



“My office is actively helping individuals trapped in Afghanistan, and we stand ready to aid others in need,” Jacobs said. “We are working diligently to assist NY-27 constituents and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants who are in harm’s way in Afghanistan. If you are a petitioner or a family member of someone trapped or know of someone who is, I urge you to share this contact information and reach out to my office as soon as possible.”



Anyone in need of assistance in NY-27 is urged to call Congressman Jacobs’ Geneseo District Office at 585-519-4002 or the Clarence District Office at 716-634-2324. In addition, they can contact the office by visiting https://jacobs.house.gov/contact.

