Jacobs opposes creation of Disinformation Governance Board

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) cosponsored the Protecting Free Speech Act to prohibit the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board.'

“The freedom of speech is integral to our nation and enshrined in our Constitution. The Biden administration’s creation of ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ threatens that freedom, and we cannot allow it to move forward,” Jacobs said. “This administration has tried to weaponize the IRS to spy on Americans’ bank accounts and tried to send the FBI after concerned parents. We cannot trust them to not use this board as a political weapon - especially when the person chosen to lead it has a history of partisanship who has herself spread partisan disinformation. I am proud to fight against government overreach, and I will continue to work to protect Americans’ freedoms.”

Jacobs also sent a letter last week to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing his concerns with the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board and highlighting the failure of the administration to address real threats such as the crisis at our southern border.