Jacobs opposes elections legislation

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after voting against H.R. 1 – the “For the Politicians Act.”*

"This week, Speaker Pelosi has continued her track record of partisan policies that benefit her party but hurt the American people. H.R. 1 would direct public money toward politicians' reelection campaigns, not COVID response, infrastructure, or schools. Given the many challenges our nation faces and the substantial debt we have already amassed this year alone, there are infinite better uses for this funding than Democrats' reelection efforts.

"This legislation is also a threat to secure and timely elections. H.R. 1 would federalize our elections to throw out voter ID laws, legalize ballot harvesting, irresponsibly expand mail-in voting, and make the Federal Election Commission a partisan entity. These changes will not improve our elections. Instead, they will cause massive delays, limit voter verification, and an unconstitutional attack on First Amendment political speech and state-run elections.

"Many Americans have concerns about the integrity of our elections, but this legislation does not ease those concerns in the slightest. Only legal, verifiable, and registered American voters should be allowed to vote. This legislation erodes safeguards in our election processes to the benefit of the Democrat party.