Jacobs proposes sending $1 billion to Israel

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) introduced a bill to provide the $1 billion in defense funding for Israel’s Iron Dome that Democrats stripped from today’s spending bill.

“As if Democrats hadn’t learned their lesson about turning their backs on our allies when they need us most from the events in Afghanistan these past few weeks, today Speaker Pelosi stripped critical funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Just a few months ago we witnessed the Iron Dome’s effectiveness against terrorist attacks from Hamas. This decision to cut critical aid funding from our most important ally in the Middle East is shameful, adds further damage to our international credibility, and emboldens our enemies like Iran.

“I am proud to stand with Israel and their right to self-defense. I introduced this legislation to ensure critical funding gets to our ally and allows for them to protect innocent lives from future attacks. I urge my colleagues in the House to cosponsor this legislation and send a clear message of support to our Israeli partners.

