Jacobs pushing for U.S. to ramp up domestic mineral mining

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) cosponsored the Accessing America's Critical Minerals Act to boost domestic supply chains for critical minerals for advanced manufacturing and technology development.

“Right now, America’s adversaries, like China, are rushing to corner the market on advanced manufacturing – especially regarding semiconductors. This presents both an economic and national security threat to our nation, and we must take decisive action to increase our competitiveness and secure our supply chains,” Jacobs said. “One solution is to increase our utilization of the vast resources America currently harbors in terms of critical minerals. Accessing and utilizing American minerals ensures we end our dependence on hostile foreign nations for the raw materials necessary to produce advanced technologies, and it also has the added benefit of creating countless additional American jobs.”

The Accessing America's Critical Minerals Act specifically directs United States federal agencies to expedite the permitting process for mineral mining to allow for increased domestic production. Additionally, it sets up a channel for the Small Business Administration to communicate directly with Congress on the progress of permitting and streamlines federal agency involvement to improve efficiency.

“Securing supply chains and increasing domestic production of critical technologies is paramount to ensuring our long-term economic and national security. I am proud to join this effort to move us one step closer to increased domestic production. I will continue my effort to ramp up American advanced manufacturing,” Jacobs said.