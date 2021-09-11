Jacobs releases statement on 20th anniversary of 9-11

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement on the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11th, 2001.

“Twenty years ago today, our nation came under attack from a foreign enemy, and we lost 3,000 American mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends, and heroes. It was one of our nation’s darkest hours – clouded by smoke, fear, and uncertainty. We did not know what tomorrow holds, let alone the next few hours. But we also witnessed the true meaning of what it means to be an American. Amidst that uncertainty and fear, we witnessed bravery and courage, and selflessness that made each of us proud to be an American.

“Our first responders and regular citizens alike rushed into the flames and collapsing buildings to save their fellow Americans, many losing their own lives in the process. And a whole generation of Americans enlisted in our nation’s military to go overseas and bring to justice each and every single person who sought harm against our nation. America was tested in our resolve, and in true American fashion, we banded together emerged stronger than we were before.

“It has now been two decades since that day – but the pain and clarity of it still remain recent in our minds. Today, 20 years later, we remember our fallen brothers and sisters, and we honor the brave men and women who ran into darkness to save lives and defend our nation. They were true American heroes, as is every single service member who has spent the last 20 years keeping our nation safe. Our nation is eternally grateful for that service, and our nation will never forget.

“So today, reflect on the events of 20 years ago, take a moment to honor those who perished, those who fought, and those who continue to fight and pass on the memory of those heroes and this day to the new generation who were not alive in 2001. God bless the United States of America.