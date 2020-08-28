Jacobs releases statement on attending Trump's RNC acceptance speech

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after attending President Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican 2020 Presidential Nomination.

“I was truly honored to join many of my fellow Americans in DC last night to hear President Trump deliver his vision for America. I believe he drew a sharp contrast between himself and Joe Biden, highlighting that the Democrats have repeatedly focused on negativity, anger, and dividing our nation, and he called attention to failed radical left policies that Biden has espoused. In addition, the President offered his own uplifting message of American greatness and a bright and prosperous future for all Americans. The President built a historic economy, created record low unemployment, unleashed American manufacturing, and put America first on the world stage in his first term, and I have no doubt he has the ability to rebuild our nation from this unprecedented crisis and accomplish even more in his second. I am looking forward to fighting alongside him for a prosperous future for Western New York and America,” Jacobs said.