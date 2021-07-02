Jacobs reports on border trip with Trump

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) returned yesterday from a trip to McAllen, Texas with Former President Trump to observe the crisis at our Southern Border.

“The was my third trip to the Southern Border, and my second time touring the Rio Grande Valley section. When I was here in 2019, the successful policies implemented by President Trump were working effectively to deter illegal immigration, and Border Patrol was supported and given the resources needed to protect our border,” Jacobs said.

“Now it is a completely different story. The Biden Administration’s decision to end ‘Remain in Mexico,’ reinstate catch and release, and halt border wall construction have sent a message to the cartels that our border is open season, and they are taking advantage of it.”

President Biden first paused the Migrant Protection Protocols (Remain in Mexico) in early January and later terminated the program entirely. Similarly, using an executive order, President Biden halted construction of the Southern Border wall despite congressional funds already being appropriated toward construction.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported three consecutive months of 170,000+ apprehensions of illegal immigrants. In May alone there were more than 180,000 encounters, representing a new 20-year record. Last week it was also reported that in the Rio Grande Valley alone, Border Patrol had already encountered more large groups in FY21 than the previous two years combined.

On the trip Jacobs, members of the Republican Study Committee, Texas Governor Abbott, and President Trump met with Border Patrol agents and toured unfinished sections of the wall. In addition, Jacobs and other members were taken on a nighttime excursion of the border where they encountered numerous migrant groups, including many unaccompanied minors, trafficked by the cartels, being picked up by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

“The most disturbing observation from this entire trip is how the cartels are taking advantage of the Biden Administration’s weakened policies at the Southern Border and exploiting thousands of children,” Jacobs said. “CBP agents described how it has become common practice in this region for the cartel to traffic and abandon a large group of children at one gap in the wall to occupy Border Patrol agents while they then move to another gap to smuggle drugs and dangerous criminals across the border.

"It is truly a disturbing humanitarian and national security crisis that Border Patrol is working tirelessly to confront under strenuous circumstances. Without engagement and support starting at the top, they are limited on what they can do.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration needs to get serious about fixing the crisis they created and continue to ignore. Finishing the wall, giving more resources to Border Patrol agents on the ground, and reinstating successful Trump policies will have a profound effect on stemming this crisis and securing our Southern Border,” Jacobs said.