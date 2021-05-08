Jacobs says Biden has 'disincentivized work'

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after it was reported the April Jobs Report fell drastically below projections.

“Today’s jobs report shows what we’ve known for months – the President’s policies have disincentivized work and slowed our recovery from the pandemic. Despite hearing in February that our economy would rebound without further government intervention, the President and congressional Democrats forced through a massive spending package with hundreds of billions of dollars for programs that make it more lucrative for Americans to stay home than to seek employment. Now we see the effects of this bad policymaking – Western New York businesses are turning away customers because they cannot find employees. With vaccines rolling out and lockdowns lifting, our focus must be on getting Americans back to work and supporting our economic comeback.”

The jobs report released this morning shows the economy only added 266,000 jobs, falling short of the almost one million projected to be added. Yesterday, the Buffalo News reported local restaurants and retailers are struggling to find employees, and as a result are being forced to limit service, turn away customers, and suffering financially.