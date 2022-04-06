Jacobs says he's been calling for Social Security offices to reopen for months, glad to see it happening

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after it was announced Social Security field offices would return to in-person services starting April 7th, 2022.

“After months and months of limiting services to countless seniors in Western New York and all around the country, Social Security field offices are finally reopening. The delayed return to in-person services was yet another example of this administration’s failure to adequately provide for the American people. Without the successful advocacy of myself and my Republican colleagues, this situation could have continued for much longer. I am proud to have led the charge in Congress to have in-person services restored, and I will always fight for the needs of my constituents.”

Jacobs has called for return to in-person services for months. In October, Jacobs led 50 of his House colleagues in sending a letter to Acting Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi urging the SSA to work with the AFGE to reopen in-person services as soon as possible. Later, Jacobs introduced the Having Employees Return to Duty (HERD) Act to require government workers to return to work at pre-pandemic staffing levels to provide in-person services for constituents.