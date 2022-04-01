Jacobs signs on as co-sponsor of parental rights bill

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27), a member of the Education and Labor Committee, released the following statement after participating in a roundtable yesterday on parents’ rights in their children’s classrooms.

“Yesterday we heard from two different organizations who have made it their mission to ensure parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s education. Over the past couple of years, we have seen radical policies creep into our schools. Whether its critical race theory or the Biden administration’s attempts to villainize concerned parents, it has never been more important to ensure we are working in Congress to protect the right a parent has to be involved in their child’s education and to have full transparency into what is being taught in the classroom. I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the Parents Bill of Rights Act to federally codify these rights, and I will keep working tirelessly in Congress to support educational integrity in our schools.”

The Parents Bill of Rights Act codifies five basic rights parents have including participation, transparency, access to school budgets, access to officials, and protecting the privacy of their children. More information on this legislation can be found here.