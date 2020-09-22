Jacobs: 'Small businesses are the backbone of the America economy'

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) recognizes and encourages constituents to participate in Small Business Week, which runs from September 20th through Sept. 26th.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy and cornerstones of our Western New York communities," Jacobs said. "They have seen unprecedented challenges in the face of COVID-19, but I truly believe their resiliency is unmatched.

"In the coming months, we need to support our small businesses and help them rebuild. I encourage every American to shop local. Go to your local restaurants, buy from your local boutique, encourage your friends and family to spend their money at smaller, locally owned stores. We all have a role in this fight and together we can rebuild our historic economy.”

National Small Business Week was started in 1963 by President Kennedy to highlight the outstanding contributions of small businesses to America.

The week seeks to recognize entrepreneurship, promote shopping and spending in local economies, and honor American innovation. This year, there will also be a three-day virtual award ceremony for entrepreneurs, employers, and advocates.

As of 2019, the 13,227 small businesses in NY-27 accounted for 95.6 percent of employers. They employed 61 percent of all workers in NY-27 and accounted for $4.9 billion in payroll for the district.

For more information on what you can do to support small businesses and for resources currently available, please visit https://sba.gov.

“It is my honor to represent the over 13,000 small business owners and the over 125,000 small business employees of NY-27 in Congress," Jacobs said. "I will keep fighting for more targeted aid for small businesses, especially strengthening the highly successful Paycheck Protection Program.

"I am also looking to the future with policies that roll back regulations and unleash the full potential of American entrepreneurship. When small businesses succeed, our whole region prospers. I ask everyone to join me in supporting them this week and to maintain the spirit of Small Business Week through the rest of the year."