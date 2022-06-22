June 22, 2022 - 9:44pm
Jacobs supports bipartisan gun safety bill passed by Senate
posted by Press Release in Chris Jacobs, NY-27, news.
Press release:
Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after text was advanced for the bipartisan Senate gun safety legislation.
"The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act represents meaningful reforms that I believe will decrease gun violence and save lives. This bill is thoughtful, balanced, and comprehensive. I will do all I can to advocate for this bill’s passage in the House of Representatives with bipartisan support."
Recent comments