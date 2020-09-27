Jacobs supports nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is putting out the following statement following the President’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court today.

“Today the President fulfilled his constitutional obligation and put forth his nomination to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ginsburg," Congressman Jacobs said. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified, well respected, and has a record of upholding the Constitution.

"While the House of Representatives has no formal role in the confirmation process, I urge my colleagues in the Senate to give Judge Barrett a fair, swift and respectful consideration."