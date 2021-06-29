Jacobs to travel to border with Trump

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is joining members of the Republican Study Committee and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a trip tomorrow to the Southern Border with Former President Trump.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has completely failed to properly secure our Southern Border, and their efforts to roll back successful policies put in place by President Trump have resulted in a massive crisis,” Jacobs said. “Under their watch, we have seen three consecutive months of 170,000+ illegal encounters, record-setting drug seizures, and spikes in human trafficking. Their actions have emboldened the cartels and harmed the safety and security of border communities and our nation.”

Jacobs will be traveling to McAllen, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley sector. This sector is consistently considered the epicenter for illegal entries, in part due to the intense terrain and dense forest cover. On their trip, Jacobs, RSC members, (Former) President Trump, and Governor Abbott will be briefed by border patrol and receive a tour of the Southern Border.

Jacobs had previously traveled to McAllen, Texas in 2019, where he met with border patrol agents and toured the Southern Border and detention facilities.

“After seeing this section of the Southern Border two years ago during the Trump Administration, I am looking forward to returning and receiving an update on how the situation has unfolded under President Biden’s watch,” Jacobs said. “Securing our Southern Border and enacting smart policies requires lawmakers to see the crisis firsthand and hear directly from those on the ground. I look forward to a productive and informational experience, and I am honored to be joining (Former) President Trump for this critical trip.”