Jacobs tours U.S. southern border, gets briefings from local officials, says crisis is 'shocking'

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) completed a southern border tour in Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas, with members of the Republican Study Committee.

“We knew the situation along our southern border was a growing national security and humanitarian crisis, but to see it firsthand and hear directly from law enforcement on the frontlines was shocking,”Jacobs said. “They are seeing a massive surge of migrants illegally entering our country, and with it there is a surge of drug smuggling, human and child trafficking, and criminal entry.

"The cartels are taking advantage of the Biden Administration’s weakened security measures at the border, making an estimated $11 million per week from human trafficking in this sector.”

Jacobs was joined by Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (IN-03), as well as members Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Lloyd Smucker (PA-11), Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Victoria Spartz (IN-05), Kevin Hern (OK-01), and Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL).

The representatives toured a detention facility in Eagle Pass, held a roundtable with local sheriffs, conducted a press conference to update media, toured Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, participated in a flyover tour of the southern border, and were briefed by Border Patrol leadership in Del Rio.

“Law enforcement along the southern border is working tirelessly to protect our nation and aid children being tragically trafficked hundreds of miles across the border. It is clear to me they are doing so under increasingly strenuous and unmanageable circumstances,” Jacobs said.

“Local residents are becoming increasingly concerned for their communities. In the sector I toured they have seen a 340-percent increase in apprehensions from last year. Border Patrol has also confirmed that suspected terrorists have crossed the border.”

“The President and Vice President need to come down to this area to hear from the people who are impacted by their reckless policies that have led to this dangerous and heartbreaking situation,”Jacobs said. “Action needs to be taken now. Further delay and indecision will worsen the situation for immigrant children, border communities, and our nation.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that two Yemeni nationals on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist were apprehended at the southern border. In addition, yesterday, it was announced that there was a 100-percent increase in unaccompanied minors from February 2021 (9,400) to March 2021 (18,800) – this is also a record-setting number. It was also announced that March 2021 saw 172,000 migrant apprehensions at the southern border – a 15-year record high.