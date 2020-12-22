Jacobs touts passage of COVID-19 relief bill

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) helped pass a targeted, bipartisan COVID-19 relief package today in the House of Representatives.

“After months of deliberation, countless calls for targeted aid from my Republican colleagues and me, and hours of hard work, we have finally passed a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package through the House of Representatives,” Jacobs said. “This relief has been long overdue, and I am disappointed in the last-minute, rushed process that got us here. But I am glad this necessary aid is finally making its way to the people of NY-27.”

“Notably, this relief includes key provisions I strongly advocated for the past few months, including more small business relief through the successful Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and tax-deductibility for PPP loan-covered expenses. For months, $138 billion in appropriated funding has sat waiting to be used.

"Now, that money and more will be available to millions of small businesses and employees. This aid comes at a critical time when New York small businesses are facing new restrictions and arbitrary shutdowns. We are also tackling key priorities like funding for the safe reopening of our schools, direct assistance to families in need, supporting farmers, and ensuring Americans receive safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

The bipartisan COVID-19 Package includes important priorities:

$284 billion to extend the Paycheck Protection Program and allow for both first and second-time borrowers to receive loans.

$15 billion in aid for entertainment venues, movie theaters, zoos, and museums.

Makes Paycheck Protection Program loan-covered expenses tax-deductible.

$48 billion for the purchase and distribution of vaccines and state testing assistance.

$600 stimulus checks for both adults and dependents.

$300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits.

$92 billion to support the safe re-opening and operating of universities, schools, and childcare centers.

$7 billion for high-speed internet development, including $300 million in rural broadband funding.

$13 billion in funding to support American farmers, including funding for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

“Finally, although regrettably not included in this package – I remain committed to fighting for aid for local governments,” Jacobs said. “There is still work left to do in the new Congress, but this legislation is a major step toward supporting the American people and bipartisan cooperation.”