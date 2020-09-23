Jacobs votes for bill that allows continued federal government operation

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after voting in favor of the continuing resolution tonight – H.R. 8337, the Continuing Appropriations Act.

“Today the American people were left worrying their government would shut down during a pandemic, families worried about school lunch program cuts, and farmers braced to go longer without critical aid," Jacobs said. "When Speaker Pelosi first introduced this bill, it excluded key programs to address these issues.

"I am proud to have stood with my Republican colleagues to fight for the inclusion of Commodity Credit Corporation funding for Western New York farmers and additional nutrition assistance for school-age kids. While I am proud to have secured this vital aid and voted in favor of this bill to provide necessary stability to the American people during this pandemic – the dysfunctional budget process that led us to this point is not acceptable.

"Congress cannot continue to govern crisis to crisis, and I will work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to secure a more sustainable process for funding the government in the future.”