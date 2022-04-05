Local Matters

April 5, 2022 - 1:12pm

Jankowski excels at national shooting competition

news, United States Practical Shooting Association, eugene jankowski.

jankowski_gun.jpg

jankowski_gun_head_shot_1.jpgPress release:

Eugene Jankowski Jr. of Batavia finished in first place in the Super Senior division and 30th overall in the Tactical division at the 2022 United States Practical Shooting Association Multigun Nationals last weekend in Clinton, S.C.

One hundred thirty-nine competitors from various states navigated 12 challenging courses of fire over three days.

The USPSA (www.uspsa.org) is the largest shooting organization in the nation.

Jankowski, who is sponsored locally by Offhaus Farms and POTF Shooting Range, has captured numerous pistol, rifle and shotgun shooting competition honors over the past several years.

 

 

