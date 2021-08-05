Jankowski finishes top 10 at the 2021 Pennsylvania 3 Gun Championship

Press release:

Held July 31 at the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun club in New Tripoli PA. Eugene Jankowski Jr finished 8th place in the optics division.

The top shooters in the region completed 8 tricky stages of fire using 3 firearms (pistol, shotgun and semiauto rifle) to score on paper, steel, clay birds and spinning targets.

Jankowski said “ Time and accuracy carries the day in 3 Gun, so I chose efficient plans to complete the various stages. That helped me to get through the stage pretty quickly. ” Jankowski is sponsored locally by Offhause Farms and POTF shooting range.