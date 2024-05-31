Jankowski places 1st in two Civil War shooting events in Virginia

Press Release:

Eugene Jankowski Jr., of Batavia, won two gold medals in individual events at the North-South Skirmish Association (N-SSA) 149th spring national match held May 17-19 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester, VA.

Jankowski won 1st place in the individual 25-yard smoothbore musket event, and 1st place in the individual 50-yard rifled musket event.

The N-SSA is the country’s oldest and largest Civil War shooting sports organization, with 3,000 individuals making up its 200 member units. Each represents a particular unit or regiment, and members dress in authentic period-correct uniforms to compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic reproduction black powder Civil War period muskets, carbines, breech-loading rifles, revolvers, mortars, and cannons. The national match is the largest Civil War shooting sports event of its kind.

Submitted photos.