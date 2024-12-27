January events at the HLOM include trivia night, Civil War lecture, and Java with Joe

Press Release:

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, January 9 at 7 p.m. In honor of the presidential inauguration this month, come and test your knowledge of when a President of the United States takes office. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome back as its first Guest Speaker of 2025, Civil War historian and author Chris Mackowski on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m. In honor of the birthday of Stonewall Jackson, Chris will be presenting on his book, "The Last Days of Stonewall Jackson" of the Emerging Civil War series. The presentation will cover Jackson's military career and the last fateful days during the Battle of Chancellorsville that led to his mortal wounding. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you plan on attending, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The Holland Land Office Museum’s first Java with Joe of 2025, will be on January 23! Our Executive Director, Ryan Duffy, will be talking about the life and legacy of Batavia’s own Medal of Honor and Order of the First Volunteer of the Civil War from New York recipient, Charles Rand! Admission is FREE and both coffee and donuts will be provided! Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.