January is National Radon Action Month: a time to take proactive steps to protect your family from radon exposure

Press Release:

January is National Radon Action Month, a time to raise awareness about the dangers of radon exposure and encourage homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their families.

“Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that naturally forms from the decay of uranium in soil, rock, and water. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and the leading cause among non-smokers,” stated Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health).

Radon can seep into homes through cracks in foundations, walls, or floors. Prolonged exposure to high radon levels can lead to serious health issues, including lung cancer.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), nearly one in every 15 homes in the United States is estimated to have elevated radon levels.

Fortunately, radon exposure is preventable through simple actions that homeowners can take.

Take Action to Protect Your Family:

Test Your Home for Radon The only way to know if your home has elevated radon levels is by testing. Residents of Genesee County can receive a radon test kit at no cost to them, while supplies last, by contacting the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 x5555. Residents in other counties can purchase a radon test kit at a hardware store, or at the NYS Department of Health (DOH) website https://www.health.ny.gov/forms/doh-2247.pdf . The EPA recommends testing every two years, or after major home renovations. Mitigate High Radon Levels to lessen severity and reduce harm If radon levels are found to be elevated (above 4 pCi/L), it is essential to take corrective action. Radon mitigation includes installing a ventilation system that reduces radon levels in the home. A certified radon professional can evaluate your home and recommend the best mitigation strategy. Educate Your Friends and Family Spread the word about the importance of radon testing and mitigation. Share resources and encourage neighbors to test their homes. Health & Safety First Radon exposure is preventable, and by testing and mitigating radon in your home, you can significantly reduce the threat of lung cancer caused by this invisible danger.

Radon Facts:

Radon is responsible for approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths annually in the U.S.

Radon exposure is particularly dangerous for children and non-smokers.

Testing and mitigation are effective in reducing radon exposure and protecting health.

Resources: