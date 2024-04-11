Jason Upton brings ministry of music to EverPresent Church on April 26

Press release:

Jason Upton is a singer/songwriter with the heart of a pastor.

Whether Jason is leading people in worship through singing or speaking, Jason does his best to carry the Father’s heart.

His songs and his messages reflect a life fully lived in a relationship with God, family and friends. Jason and Key of David Ministries have several recordings available that document Jason and his band expressing the heart of God for His people through song, instrumental spontaneity and spoken word.

Jason currently lives in Wisconsin with his wife Rachel and their children Samuel, Emma, Lucy and Oliver.

Upton performs at 7 p.m. on April 26 at EverPresent Church, 4 Batavia City Centre, Batavia.

For more information about Jason Upton and Key of David Ministries, please visit www.jasonupton.com.

Seating is very limited, so secure your ticket today.

To purchase tickets, follow this link: https://everpresentchurch.com/upcoming-events/