Jay Gsell to receive 39th Health and Humanitarian Award from The Jerome Foundation

Press Release:

The Board of Directors of The Jerome Foundation is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 39th Health and Humanitarian Award is Jay Gsell.

This prestigious award recognizes volunteer men and women of Genesee County who have helped promote the emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of area residents.

In nominating Jay Gsell for the award, his neighbor James Patric notes “when we moved next door to Jay, he immediately came out of his house – introduced himself, welcomed us and said “how can I help?” So began a cherished friendship and our four children look forward to “Mr. Jay’s treats” left on the back steps.

As a dedicated volunteer with Rotary, United Way, Salvation Army, GLOW with your hands, Premier Nursing Home, to name a few, Jay exemplifies the spirit of humanitarianism through his unwavering commitment to these causes.

Chris Suozzi, GCEDC, adds “Jay is first to volunteer and assist us with GLOW with your hands and the Box Car Derby – events that support our community youth. He brings energy and enthusiasm which is unmatched”.

Fellow Rotarian Susie Ott states “Jay is someone who volunteers not for recognition but I think he deserves to be recognized for all that he does and the people he has helped during his living and working in our community.”

Mr. Gsell will be honored at a luncheon at Terry Hills Restaurant on Friday, December 6, at noon. Tickets are $30 per person.

For reservations, please send check to: The Jerome Foundation, PO Box 249, Batavia by November 29. For more information contact Chris Fix, 585-356-3419.