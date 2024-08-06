Jenna Whiting takes top honors in livestock showmanship

Press Release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who showcased their skills and dedication during the 4-H Livestock Shows at the 2024 Genesee County Fair. The event culminated in the Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showmanship Contest, held on Friday, July 26.

The contest brought together the winners of master showmanship from each individual 4-H livestock show. This year's participants included Ella Christ, Maggie Winspear, Chelsea Lippert, Kennedy Whiting, Jenna Whiting, Payton Shuman, Emma Tanner, Riley Henning, and Layla Baker. Each contestant demonstrated their expertise in handling various livestock species, including some they had little to no experience with.

After several rounds of rigorous showmanship classes, scores were tallied, and Jenna Whiting was named the 2024 Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showman. Her outstanding performance across multiple species highlighted her versatility and commitment to excellence in showmanship.

The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to congratulate all participants for their hard work and achievements. Their dedication continues to inspire and uphold the values of 4-H.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Program at 585-343-3040 or genesee4h@cornell.edu.