Jitters about omicron variant holding oil prices down

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.36, down three cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.16. The New York State average is $3.54 – down two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.25. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.46 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo - $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Ithaca - $3.51 (down one cent from last week)

Rochester - $3.52 (down one cent from last week)

Rome - $3.56 (down two cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.49 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown - $3.58 (down two cents from last week)

Crude oil prices tumbled amid news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and national pump prices quickly followed dropping three cents over the past week. It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term. But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated as pump prices appear to be stabilizing. If oil prices remain lowered, local pump prices should follow.